media release: Craving REAL, authentic connections without the cringe? Tired of the same old networking groups? Join our casual connections meet-up!

W﻿e've all been to those awkward networking events... circling around the parking lot contemplating just leaving because it's going to be weird since you don't know anyone.

NOT LinkedIn Local!

L﻿inkedIn Local was designed by heart-centered humans that just wanted to meet ambitious professionals in the area... without being asked to sell a product or join a referral community. To ultimately build connections and MEET the people behind the professional profile on LinkedIn. S﻿o if you are a fellow introvert that has always wanted to grow your friend group of like-minded career-driven pros, or you're a stay-at-home parent needing a break and some refreshing socialization, you'll be welcomed with a warm hello and introduced to new folks the moment you arrive.

L﻿ooking to advance your career? O﻿pen to new opportunities? J﻿ust hoping to make a new friend or two? E﻿VERYONE is welcome. N﻿obody is left out at LinkedIn Local.

S﻿PACE IS LIMITED! Even though this is a FREE event, please reserve your seat!

8-9:15am, Serendipity Labs, 525 Junction Rd., Suite 6500, Madison, WI 53717

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1663143980797663/