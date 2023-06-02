LinkedIn Local Madison
media release: Craving REAL, authentic connections without the cringe? Tired of the same old networking groups? Join our casual connections meet-up!
We've all been to those awkward networking events... circling around the parking lot contemplating just leaving because it's going to be weird since you don't know anyone.
NOT LinkedIn Local!
LinkedIn Local was designed by heart-centered humans that just wanted to meet ambitious professionals in the area... without being asked to sell a product or join a referral community. To ultimately build connections and MEET the people behind the professional profile on LinkedIn. So if you are a fellow introvert that has always wanted to grow your friend group of like-minded career-driven pros, or you're a stay-at-home parent needing a break and some refreshing socialization, you'll be welcomed with a warm hello and introduced to new folks the moment you arrive.
Looking to advance your career? Open to new opportunities? Just hoping to make a new friend or two? EVERYONE is welcome. Nobody is left out at LinkedIn Local.
SPACE IS LIMITED! Even though this is a FREE event, please reserve your seat!
8-9:15am, Serendipity Labs, 525 Junction Rd., Suite 6500, Madison, WI 53717