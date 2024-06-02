The Links Student Recognition Program

media release: The Madison Metropolitan Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, is delighted to announce the return of its Annual Student Recognition Program, which will be held in person for the first time since the pandemic. This highly anticipated event, in partnership with Madison College and area school districts, will take place on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at the Madison College Truax Campus, 1750 Wright Street, Madison, in the Mitby Theater. The Middle School Ceremony will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. and the High School Program begins promptly at 4:00 p.m.

The Annual Student Recognition Program is a cornerstone event for The Madison Metropolitan Chapter of The Links celebrating the exceptional talents and achievements of African American students within our community since the 1980s. This year’s event is especially significant as it marks a joyful return to gathering in person, fostering a sense of unity and shared celebration after several years of virtual ceremonies. “Our students have shown incredible resilience and dedication during these challenging times, and it is an honor to celebrate their accomplishments in person once again,” said chapter President Nia Trammell. “This event is a testament to the strength and talent within the African American community, and we are thrilled to provide a platform to recognize and uplift our future leaders.”

The program will feature a keynote address from distinguished community leader, Kalem Caire, founder and CEO of One City Schools, and other district educators and leaders. There will also be a presentation of awards and scholarships to outstanding students. Attendees can look forward to an afternoon filled with celebration, inspiration, and community spirit.

Madison Metropolitan (WI) Chapter of The Links Incorporated Student Recognition Program

Key highlights of the event include:

● Recognition of Academic Excellence: Honoring students who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievements and progress.

● Scholarship Awards: Presentation of scholarships to support students in their pursuit of higher education.

About The Links, Incorporated and The Madison Metropolitan (WI) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other people of African ancestry.

Our mission is “friends transforming communities through service.” The members of The Links, Incorporated, are influential decision makers, opinion leaders and distinguished achievers. The Links members contribute more than 1 million documented hours of community service annually. On August 31, 2024, The Madison Metropolitan (WI) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will proudly celebrate the beginning of our 38th year of community service in the Madison and Beloit communities.

Led by dedicated President Nia Trammell, the local chapter of The Links, Incorporated is best known for its Student Recognition Program held annually in the spring. The Madison Metropolitan (WI) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated has awarded over $260,000 in scholarships to deserving students in the greater Madison and Beloit communities.