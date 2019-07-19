Linn Jennings, Juli Johnson

Free.

press release: Linn Jennings is an acoustic singer-songwriter based in Madison who writes catchy melodies that will have you crying and humming along at the same time. In her release of her first EP, Rainbows and Empty Roads, she lends her voice to songs about love, heartbreak, and a little humor. Since her EP release, she’s performed at several venues in Madison, including being showcased at High Noon Saloon's Wisconsin Women in Folk and Fierce Female Songwriter Circle at Communication. Her music draws influence from acts The Weepies, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Iron and Wine.

Juli Johnson is a singer/songwriter from Madison. Her music is acoustic, filled with expressive melodies and emotional lyrics. She writes songs based on her personal experiences and relationships. Her style is similar to alternative pop. If you like the sound of Nora Jones or the voice of Tracy Chapman you’ll enjoy Juli’s music.