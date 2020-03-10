Linn Jennings, T.Low Harris, Hannah Edlen, Megan McCrumb

Google Calendar - Linn Jennings, T.Low Harris, Hannah Edlen, Megan McCrumb - 2020-03-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Linn Jennings, T.Low Harris, Hannah Edlen, Megan McCrumb - 2020-03-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Linn Jennings, T.Low Harris, Hannah Edlen, Megan McCrumb - 2020-03-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Linn Jennings, T.Low Harris, Hannah Edlen, Megan McCrumb - 2020-03-10 19:00:00

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Four Fierce Females share the stage in an in-the-round style performance at Communication! Join us for a showcase of local talent and an intimate show like no other. During Fierce Females we ask performers to tell stories or talk about their songs prior to each piece.

Info

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-467-2618
