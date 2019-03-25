press release: Linn Jennings is an acoustic singer-songwriter based in Madison, Wisconsin who writes catchy melodies that will have you crying and humming along at the same time. In the release of her first EP Rainbows and Empty Roads, she lends her voice to songs about love, heartbreak, and a little humor. Her music draws influence from acts The Weepies, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Iron and Wine. You can find more information about her and links to her music at LinnJenningsMusic.com.