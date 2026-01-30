Linocut Workshop

media release: Can you make the cut as a printmaker? Drop into the Museum Lobby and try your hand at linoleum block printing. For this friendly printmaking technique, participants are provided with instruction, a miniature linoleum block, and the tools needed to carve an image. Make your own Regionalist-inspired landscape, or your contemporary take of the midwest, and start printing. Supplies are limited, and available on a first-come-first-served basis.