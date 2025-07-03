Lions Fest & Fireworks

media release: Join the Edgerton Lions as they host the 79th 3rd of July Firework Celebration. We'll have bounce houses, kids games, dunk tank, along with great music (Lounge Lizards 4 pm, Dawg Bones 7 pm), food and ice cold beverages. Fireworks will go off at dusk!

