Lions Fest & Fireworks

Racetrack Park, Edgerton 1004 Stoughton Road, Edgerton, Wisconsin 53534

media release: Join the Edgerton Lions as they host the 79th 3rd of July Firework Celebration. We'll have bounce houses, kids games, dunk tank, along with great music (Lounge Lizards 4 pm, Dawg Bones 7 pm), food and ice cold beverages. Fireworks will go off at dusk!

