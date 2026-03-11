Lisa Avelleyra

media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

Can’t make it in person? Watch the Livestream Here!

About the Book: In Shelved, the tranquility of a Madison bookstore unravels when theft, betrayal, and ultimately murder shatter its quiet rhythm. As Detective John Meyer investigates the suspicious death of a staff member, he finds himself entangled in a case that feels uncomfortably personal—mirroring the fractures of his own recent divorce. With every suspect hiding secrets but none fitting the mold of a criminal, the lines between professional duty and private reckoning blur. Atmospheric and psychologically sharp, Shelved explores how the stories we tell ourselves can obscure the truths we most need to face.

About the Author: Lisa grew up in Fort Dodge, Iowa then lived in the Madison, Wisconsin area for 26 years where she worked in journalism, at a bookstore, the Democratic Party and the state housing and development authority. She returned to Iowa twelve years ago and lives in Iowa City where she works for the University of Iowa. She completed her first book, a memoir about getting sober, in 2022.