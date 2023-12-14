Comedy special taping. $15-$5.

media release: Lisa Curry is an internationally touring comedian and TV writer. She has headlined in 13 countries abroad, which has included multiple, prestigious festivals and a show for the U.S. troops in Jordan. Lisa was a staff writer on the Jim Jefferies Show on Comedy Central and opener for Jim on his theatre tours. She has been a fill-in co-host for the Adam Carolla show and is a fill-in closing act for the Daily Show writers standup tour. Her debut album, ‘Alive For a While’ was recorded in London and was submitted for Grammy consideration. This recording will be Lisa’s first standup special. Thanks in advance for getting tickets! Follow her on IG for jokes, updates, and endless photos of her sweet dog, Luna.