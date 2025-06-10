media release: You’re invited to an exclusive preview event with New York Times bestselling author Lisa Jewell as she introduces readers to her forthcoming title Don’t Let Him In (Out June 24, 2025!). Along with an introduction to her newest bone-chilling, psychological thriller, Jewell will chat about her life as a writer and her critically-acclaimed body of work.

In Don’t Let Him In, three women are connected by one man in this kaleidoscopic thriller.

Nick Radcliffe is a man of substance and good taste. He has a smile that could melt the coldest heart and a knack for putting others at ease. He’s just what Nina Swann needed in her life after her husband’s unexpected death. But to Nina’s adult daughter, Ash, Nick seems too slick, too polished, too good to be true. Without telling her mother, Ash begins digging into Nick’s past. What she finds is more than unsettling…

Things don’t make sense and patience is wearing thin…

Martha is a florist living in a neighboring town with her infant daughter and her devoted husband Alistair. But lately, Alistair has been traveling more and more frequently for work, disappearing for days at a time. When Martha questions him about his frequent absences, he always has a legitimate explanation. But Martha can’t shake the feeling that something isn't right, despite her husband calling her mad and insisting they know everything there is to know about one another.

Nina, Martha, and Ash are on a collision course with a shocking truth that is far darker than anyone could have imagined. And all three are about to wish they had heeded the same warning: Don’t let him in. But the past won’t stay buried forever.

About the Author: Lisa Jewell is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of twenty-three novels, including None of This Is True, The Family Upstairs, and Then She Was Gone, as well as Invisible Girl and Watching You. Her novels have sold over ten million copies internationally, and her work has also been translated into twenty-nine languages. Connect with her on X @LisaJewellUK, on Instagram @LisaJewellUK, and on Facebook @LisaJewellOfficial.