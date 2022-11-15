Lisa Koenecke

Fitchburg Senior & Community Center 5510 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: The Fitchburg Senior Center strives to be a place where all are welcome which is why we are excited to have Lisa Koenecke, author of "Be an Inclusion Ally: ABCs of LGBTQ" here for an informative and lighthearted discussion on Tuesday, November 15th at 10:30 am.

"Be an Inclusion Ally: ABCs of LGBTQ" is a practical guide to understanding and supporting family, friends, colleagues, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.  Written in an easy to follow, friendly style, the guide provides concrete steps to those seeking to be an Ally. 

Please register by visiting our website:  

http://www.fitchburgwi.gov/621/Senior-Center  and click on the “Programs Registration” tab at the top or calling 608-270-4290. 

