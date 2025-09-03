Lisa L. KC & Janet Nelson
Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: In Overture Galleries’ fall exhibitions, artists consider the quiet forces that shape our landscapes, such as light, time and energy. Through diverse media, they reflect on the interplay between the visible and the unseen aspects of the natural world. Drawing on symbolic, even spiritual, associations with nature, the works evoke ideas of wonder and harmony. Together, these exhibitions invite viewers into a deeper awareness of how we experience and remain connected to the living world around us.
The exhibitions in Galleries I, II and III run through Sunday, Nov. 30, and the Playhouse Gallery and Rotunda Gallery exhibitions run through Sunday, Nov. 16. Join us for “Slow Art: A Mindful Journey Through the Galleries” on Thursday, Oct. 9, 9-10 a.m. and a Fall Galleries Reception on Thursday, Oct. 23 from 5:30-8:30 a.m.
GALLERY I: The Lumosity of Time: Witnessing Earth’s Breath, by Karen Fitzgerald & Mark Weller
This work delves into other dimensionality. Weller explores the fourth dimension, time, as he photographs cloudscapes in the upper Midwest. Fitzgerald examines the relationship between matter and spirit through energy and light. Both artists see Earth’s breath as a shape shifter, existing as form transformed again and again.
FitzgeraldArt.com | Time-Stacking.com
GALLERY II: Bloom & Ripple, by Lisa L. KC & Janet Nelson
This exhibit is a serene duet of floral and aquatic paintings, where blossoms meet flowing water. Two artists explore nature’s elegance through color, texture and movement, inviting viewers into a world of quiet transformation and reflection.
SpoonRiverElements.com | JanetNelsonArt.net
GALLERY III: Interconnected Visions, by Laura Annis & Sarah McRae
This exhibition explores the delicate balance of nature—its harmony, resilience and fragility. Through organic forms and elemental contrasts, each piece invites reflection on our interconnectedness with the environment and the quiet forces that sustain life.
LauraAnnis.com | @SarahMcRae68
PLAYHOUSE GALLERY: Like A Root in the Dark, by Victor Figueroa, Daniel Pimentel-Alarcon, Mark Turner, Karen Watson-Newlin & Douglas Whittle
Five artists explore nature’s hidden, fleeting moments through flora, fauna and local landscapes. Their work invites us to notice how the creative process and natural world transform slowly and steadily, revealing growth through patience and time.
FigueroaFineArt.com | MarkSTurner.com | KarenWatsonNewlin.com | DouglasWhittle.com
ROTUNDA GALLERY: When We Create, We Resist, by Various Artists and Contributors to GSAFE's Annual Online Quilt and Fiber Art Auction
Handcrafted quilts supporting GSAFE’s mission to create safe schools for trans and queer youth, embodying resistance through creation—each stitch representing hope, resilience and the patient work of building inclusive communities.
GSAFEwi.org | @GSAFE
SPECIAL EVENTS
Slow Art: A Mindful Journey Through the Galleries
THU, OCT 9, 9-10 AM | Gallery I & Watrous Gallery, Overture Center for the Arts
Experience art in a new way through this guided meditation, presented in partnership with James Watrous Gallery and Wildflower Therapies. Connect deeply with the artwork, then enjoy refreshments. Click here for more information and registration ($23).
THU, OCT 23, 5:30-8:30 PM | Rotunda Stage, Overture Center for the Arts
Artist Talks start at 6 PM
Join us for a reception and artist talks celebrating the Fall 2025 Overture Galleries. This season’s exhibitions consider the quiet forces that shape our landscapes. Through diverse media, artists reflect on the unseen and visible aspects of the natural world. Drawing on symbolic and spiritual associations, the works evoke wonder, harmony and connection.
OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in more than 500,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org