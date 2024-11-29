Lisa Quam, Justin Frisque, Pam Krugman

media release: Join us for an unforgettable night of laughter, wine, and celebration at Nineteen09 Wine Bar as we bid farewell to this amazing venue! Join Quamedy Productions for the final show, bringing together top talent, hilarious punchlines, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Headliner:Lisa Quam – The comedic powerhouse behind Quamedy Productions, Lisa is known for her quick wit, relatable humor, and her knack for turning life’s little moments into side-splitting laughter. Lisa has brought joy and laughter to countless audiences, and tonight she’s pulling out all the stops for our final show!

Host: Justin Frisque – Our charismatic host for the night, Justin knows how to set the stage for fun. With his engaging personality and infectious humor, he’ll keep you laughing and ensure the energy stays high all night long!

Featured Comic: Pam Krugman – Known for her sharp, clever style, Pam is a comedic gem who never disappoints. She’ll be bringing her unique perspective and killer timing, ensuring you’re laughing right from her first joke!