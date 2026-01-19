media release: Grumpy Troll Brew Pub and the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society are partnering to bring a slice of pure Nordic culture to the Village’s 2026 Scandihoovian Winter Festival—but don’t bring the kids!

On Fri., Feb. 6 at 8 p.m., local comedian Lisa Quam will regale her audience with a sampling of traditional, hilarious, and often off-color Ole and Lena jokes. Expect friend Sven to make a few appearances. (Per usual, he invited himself.)

Lisa, who owns Quamedy Productions and produces local comedy shows, is fittingly Norwegian; her maiden name is even Fjeld—like the sweeping fjords of Norway. She grew upon lefse, krumkake, and other Scandinavian treats. She also grew up listening to Grandpa Fjeld and his best friend Art share Ole and Lena jokes over coffee, and she has delighted ever sincere-telling these classic comedic chestnuts.

If Lisa's grandpa was in the audience, his cheeks would be rosy from laughing the loudest, and his eyes would be twinkling with pride at his granddaughter on stage. If you love nostalgia and slightly-naughty jokes burnished by generations of Norwegians, join Lisa for this 2026Scandihoovian opening event!

The doors to the Grumpy Troll upstairs bar will open at 7:00 p.m., with a $10 cover charge.(Historical Society Members attend free!) For more information, call 608-437-6486 or email mthorebahs@gmail.com.