Lisa Quam, Pam Krugman, Alice Pauser, Glenn Widdicombe

media release: Join us at 1909 Wine Bar for a night of laughter and libations. Sit back, relax, and enjoy some hilarious stand-up comedy while sipping on your favorite wines.

Featuring: Headliner: Lisa Quam: Known for her sharp wit and hilarious insights, Lisa is a comedy powerhouse you won't want to miss.

Host: Glenn Widdecombe: Our evening will be hosted by the multi-talented musician and comedian, Glenn Widdecombe, who will keep the laughter rolling and the energy high all night long.

Featured Comics: Pam Krugman brings her unique perspective and comedic flair to the stage, promising a set full of side-splitting moments.

Alice Pauser’s clever and relatable humor will have you laughing out loud and nodding in agreement.

Why Attend?

Relax in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. Experience live comedy from some of the best local comedians. Perfect for a date night, a night out with friends, or anyone who loves to laugh.

Tickets: Early Bird: $10 (20 available); General Admission $15l at the door $20 cash or Venmo

Purchase your tickets now and secure your spot for a night filled with laughter and great wine at 8 PM August 17, 2024