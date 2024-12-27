Lisa Quam, Pam Krugman, Taylor Hooker, Peter Jurich
Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: Get ready for an unforgettable evening of gut-busting laughter as these powerhouse comedians take the stage!
From side-splitting stories about life's adventures (and misadventures) to sharp wit that only comes with experience, this lineup will have you laughing until your cheeks hurt.
What to Expect:
Unfiltered comedy from those who have seen it all
A hilarious celebration of confidence, chaos, and comedy
A night out that will leave you saying, "I needed that!"
Headliner: Lisa Quam
Features: Pam Krugman and Taylor Hooker
Host: Peter Jurich
Grab your friends, your partner, or just your sense of humor, and join us for a night of hilarity you won’t forget. You deserve a good laugh—don’t miss this!
Spaces are limited, so secure your tickets now. Come for the comedy, stay for the camaraderie. Let’s laugh together!