Lisa Quam, Pam Krugman, Taylor Hooker, Peter Jurich

Buy Tickets

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

media release: Get ready for an unforgettable evening of gut-busting laughter as these powerhouse comedians take the stage!

From side-splitting stories about life's adventures (and misadventures) to sharp wit that only comes with experience, this lineup will have you laughing until your cheeks hurt.

What to Expect:

Unfiltered comedy from those who have seen it all

A hilarious celebration of confidence, chaos, and comedy

A night out that will leave you saying, "I needed that!"

Headliner: Lisa Quam

Features: Pam Krugman and Taylor Hooker

Host: Peter Jurich

Grab your friends, your partner, or just your sense of humor, and join us for a night of hilarity you won’t forget. You deserve a good laugh—don’t miss this!

Spaces are limited, so secure your tickets now. Come for the comedy, stay for the camaraderie. Let’s laugh together!

Info

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Comedy
608-709-8643
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Lisa Quam, Pam Krugman, Taylor Hooker, Peter Jurich - 2024-12-27 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lisa Quam, Pam Krugman, Taylor Hooker, Peter Jurich - 2024-12-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lisa Quam, Pam Krugman, Taylor Hooker, Peter Jurich - 2024-12-27 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lisa Quam, Pam Krugman, Taylor Hooker, Peter Jurich - 2024-12-27 20:00:00 ical