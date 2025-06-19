media release: Join author Lisa Yung Gross in converstation with Laurie Beth Clark, professor in the Art Department at UW Madison. Hear about the process of creating THE LEAGUE OF KITCHENS COOKBOOK and the start the NYC-based cooking school.

6 pm: Doors open

6:30 pm: Readings and conversation with the author

7:15 pm: Q&A

7:30 pm: Shopping and book signing

8 pm: Doors close

The League of Kitchens Cookbook: Brilliant Tips, Secret Methods & Favorite Family Recipes from Around the World: This visually stunning cookbook features beloved, family-honed recipes from the immigrant women who teach for the League of Kitchens—our immersive NYC-based cooking school. From Greek Roasted Chicken to Uzbek Mung Bean Soup to Indonesian Corn Fritters, every recipe is paired with personal stories, cultural context, and secret tips that elevate each dish. Organized by food category, the book offers a true masterclass in global home cooking with nourishing, simple, and joyful recipes from around the world.

Lisa Gross is the founder/CEO of the League of Kitchens, a unique culturally immersive cooking school in NYC and online where immigrant women, who are exceptional home cooks, teach their family recipes. The LoK has been featured in Food and Wine Magazine, New York Magazine, The New York Times, Saveur, Oprah Magazine, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, among others. Saveur recently called it “The multicultural cooking school you’ve been waiting for.”

As the daughter of a Korean immigrant and a Jewish New Yorker, Lisa was raised on one grandmother’s denjang-guk and the other’s matzoh ball soup. The League of Kitchens is born out of her love of cooking, her connection to the immigrant experience, and her desire to connect people across difference. She received her MFA in participatory public art and social practice from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts/Tufts University and has a B.A. from Yale University. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two daughters.

Laurie Beth Clark is an artist and scholar and professor in the Art Department of the University of Wisconsin. Together with Michael Peterson, she leads Spatula&Barcode, an arts collaborative devoted to commensality, conviviality, and criticality. The team has created projects that include food and conversation in North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Clark and Peterson have also published essays about food and about hunger, including the forthcoming “Culinary Canopies and the Sanitized Street” in the Routledge anthology Performing the Edible.