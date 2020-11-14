ONLINE: Lisl H. Detlefsen

RSVP here.

press release: Author Lisl H. Detlefsen visits Mystery to Me virtually for a Saturday morning story time! Lisl will read her newest book, ON THE GO AWESOME--perfect for any little one in your life who loves trains, planes, and automobiles!

It's fun to watch trains, planes, excavators, and other things that go. It's even more fun to climb aboard. But most fun of all? Being the driver! This zippy read aloud allows kids to imagine themselves as the driver of everyday vehicles like a train, to the most extraordinary of all, a rocket ship.