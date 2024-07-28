media release: Sunday, 5-6pm - More than Human: Chamber Music inspired by the natural world. A program curated by cellist Zou Zou Robidoux and presented by members of the Listen Closely Collective - Vinicius Sant'ana and Maynie Bradley, violins; Sahada Buckley, viola; Zou Zou Robidoux and James Waldo, cellos.

