media release: LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER

An Ann Imig Production

Following a nine-year hiatus, Listen to Your Mother returns to the Madison area on May 10! In conjunction with Create Waunakee Inc, Deb Nies will be producing this event.

What IS LTYM, anyway? From the website, "The goal of every LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER production is to take the audience on a well-crafted 90-minute journey of diverse true stories about motherhood—being a mom, having a mom, losing a mom, finding a mom—as many interpretations on the theme of mothering as you can imagine. From hilarious and heartwarming, to emotionally intense and profound, LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER entertains, energizes, brings community together and leaves everyone feeling a little less alone and a little more understood."

$10.

