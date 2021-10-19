ONLINE: Listening for Healthy Forest-Wetlands

press release: What does a healthy forest sound like? What would you listen for to be able to tell? Angela Waupochick is trying to figure that out.

Angela is a PhD student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison focusing on tribal-specific forest wetland management development in addition to forestry education planning. In the past year, she has launched a crucial bioacoustics project in ecologically and culturally important tribal forest-wetlands containing Black Ash trees up north.

Bioacoustics uses recording devices to capture the sounds of nature, including elusive creatures that might not be detected otherwise. Angela will discuss how paying close attention to sound, combined with other data, is valuable to determine habitat health of these vulnerable systems. She’ll share the long-term goals of her research as it relates to restoration, protection, and management, and talk about how her project helps to build forestry and management skills for high school students in the area. You’re definitely going to want to tune in!

This event is virtual. The first 25 registrants will receive a link to join the Zoom call and have the opportunity to ask questions at the end. Everyone else is invited to watch the event live on Madison Audubon’s Facebook page.