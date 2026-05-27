RSVP for Listening to Land, Listening to Self

media release: What does the land tell us when we truly listen?

How does a pesticide-sprayed lawn or a restored oak savanna affect our bodies and minds? In this two-day contemplative writing retreat, we’ll explore the role of writers in this time of climate crisis and discover how to grieve what is lost while finding strength and joy in what is possible.

We’ll use creative writing, mindfulness practices and the land at Holy Wisdom Monastery to connect with the wisdom that arises when we listen deeply to ourselves or a place. We’ll use periods of mindful awareness, writing, sharing, reading and discussion to explore the power of our words to create a liveable future.

You’ll leave with fresh writing, readings and tools to inspire your creative and contemplative practices, and connection to others who care about the more-than-human-world.

Schedule (subject to change)

Saturday

• 9:00-10:00 am – Welcome, introductions, and writing session

• 10:00-10:15 am – Break

• 10:15-11:15 am – Meditation, mindful writing instruction, optional sharing

• 11:15 am-12:00 pm – Mindful walking and writing outside

• 12:00-1:00 pm – Lunch

• 1:00-2:15 pm – Meditation, reading, and discussion

• 2:15-2:30 pm – Break

• 2:30-3:00 pm – Writing and optional sharing

• 3:00-3:45 pm – Dialogue with a more than human being (outside)

• 3:45-4:00 pm – Close

Sunday

• 9:00-9:30 am – Meditation

• 9:30-10:00 am – Writing

• 10:00-10:15 am – Break

• 10:15-11:15 am – Mirror walk with partner outside

• 11:15 am-12:00 pm – Writing and optional sharing

• 12:00-1:00 pm – Lunch

• 1:00-2:15 pm – Meditation, reading, and discussion

• 2:15-2:30: Break

• 2:30-3:30: Listening to land exercise (outside)

• 3:30-4:00: Closing ceremony

Workshop Leader – Rebecca Jamieson

Rebecca Jamieson grew up on the land between Spring Green and Dodgeville, where she spent countless hours exploring the rock outcroppings, woods, and fields. After twelve years living on the West Coast and New England, she now lives in Madison.

Rebecca is the author of the poetry collection The Body of All Things and is the recipient of a 2025 Wisconsin Writers Award, and the 2024 Tupelo Press Prose Prize. Her writing has appeared in numerous publications, including Rattle, The Offing, The Mid-American Review, and the anthology Driftless. She’s currently at work on a collection of personal essays. When she’s not writing, you can find her hiking, baking, or cuddling her two cats.

Cost

Commuter: $220/person

• Includes Saturday and Sunday lunch.

Residential: $295/person

• Provides overnight accommodations.

• Includes Saturday lunch and dinner, and Sunday lunch.

Register

Please register by August 20, 2026. The capacity of the program is 20 people and registration will close when full.

Cancellation policy: If you need to cancel your registration, 75% of the cost is refundable before the August 20, 2026 registration deadline, and 50% of the cost is refundable after the registration deadline until the start of the program.