Listening Session with Rep. Shelia Stubbs and Sen. Kelda Roys

from Rep. Shelia Stubbs' Facebook page:

Hello Wisconsinites!

I am inviting you all to a listening session I will be hosting with Senator Kelda Roys on Monday, January 27, 2025 from 6 – 8 PM regarding the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School earlier this winter, in addition to public safety and resources for preventing and addressing violence.

The listening session will be held in the Municipal Room at the Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Rd., Madison, WI 53716. Members of the public will be welcomed to share their thoughts and ideas on how we keep our communities strong and safe, as well as any recommendations they have for policies going forward.

Hope to see you all there!