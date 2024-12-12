Listening Session with Melissa Agard

media release: County Executive Melissa Agard announced that she will be holding a series of three listening sessions throughout Dane County before the end of the year, upholding a promise she made as she sought this office. The events will be one hour and are free and open to the public and media. County Executive Agard released the following statement about the listening sessions:

“I can’t do my job effectively without hearing from the residents of Dane County. We live in a diverse community with varied interests. I love that our county has vibrant cities, agricultural heritage, rural towns, and beautiful villages.

“I’ll be hosting a series of listening sessions across Dane County in December to hear directly from you. Whether you have a question about county government, thoughts on how we can do things better, or just want to say hello - I hope to see many of you during these events. They’re free and open to the public.”

Thursday, December 12, 5:00pm - 6:00pm, Dane Village Hall

Tuesday, December 17, 5:00pm - 6:00pm, Fitchburg Public Library

Wednesday, December 18, 4:30pm - 5:30pm, Cottage Grove Town Hall