Listeso String Quartet

Buy Tickets

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Tentative Program (6:30 pm)

  • SZA – Good Days
  • Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor
  • Solange – Don’t Touch My Hair
  • Miguel – Adorn
  • Frank Ocean – Thinkin Bout You
  • Prince – Purple Rain
  • Sade – Smooth Operator
  • D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel)
  • Childish Gambino – Redbone
  • H.E.R. – The Best Part
  • Alicia Keys – You Don’t Know My Name
  • Boyz II Men – End of the Road

Tentative Program (8:30 pm)

  • Coldplay - Clocks
  • Coldplay - Something Just Like This
  • Imagine Dragons - Radioactive
  • Coldplay - Adventure of a Lifetime
  • Coldplay - Fix You
  • Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed
  • Imagine Dragons - Nice to Meet You
  • Coldplay - The Scientist
  • Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
  • Imagine Dragons - Follow You
  • Imagine Dragons - Bad Liar
  • Coldplay - Viva la Vida
  • Imagine Dragons - Believer
  • Coldplay - Sky Full of Stars

Info

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-08-09 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-08-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-08-09 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-08-09 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-08-09 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-08-09 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-08-09 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-08-09 20:30:00 ical