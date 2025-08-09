Listeso String Quartet
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.
Tentative Program (6:30 pm)
- SZA – Good Days
- Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor
- Solange – Don’t Touch My Hair
- Miguel – Adorn
- Frank Ocean – Thinkin Bout You
- Prince – Purple Rain
- Sade – Smooth Operator
- D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel)
- Childish Gambino – Redbone
- H.E.R. – The Best Part
- Alicia Keys – You Don’t Know My Name
- Boyz II Men – End of the Road
Tentative Program (8:30 pm)
- Coldplay - Clocks
- Coldplay - Something Just Like This
- Imagine Dragons - Radioactive
- Coldplay - Adventure of a Lifetime
- Coldplay - Fix You
- Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed
- Imagine Dragons - Nice to Meet You
- Coldplay - The Scientist
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Imagine Dragons - Follow You
- Imagine Dragons - Bad Liar
- Coldplay - Viva la Vida
- Imagine Dragons - Believer
- Coldplay - Sky Full of Stars
