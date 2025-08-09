Listeso String Quartet

media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Tentative Program (6:30 pm)

SZA – Good Days

Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor

Solange – Don’t Touch My Hair

Miguel – Adorn

Frank Ocean – Thinkin Bout You

Prince – Purple Rain

Sade – Smooth Operator

D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel)

Childish Gambino – Redbone

H.E.R. – The Best Part

Alicia Keys – You Don’t Know My Name

Boyz II Men – End of the Road

Tentative Program (8:30 pm)