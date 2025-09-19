Listeso String Quartet

media release: To celebrate its 6th anniversary, Candlelight® is offering a special limited-time discount on concerts scheduled in Madison. From July 11, tickets will be available at a reduced price directly on the Fever marketplace, giving audiences the chance to enjoy the full summer programme at a special rate.

Candlelight®, the multisensory live music experience that invites audiences to rediscover the greatest classical and contemporary works, now unveils its concert agenda in Madison. From July to September, a carefully curated selection of candlelit performances will combine musical excellence with the unique atmosphere created by thousands of candles.

In just six years, Candlelight has reached over 150 cities worldwide, including New York, Paris, São Paulo, Tokyo, and Johannesburg, becoming a global cultural initiative that has brought live music to millions of attendees. Its concert series spans a wide range of genres, from classical and jazz to pop, rock, and film scores, performed by local musicians in some of the world’s most iconic venues. These have included the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Central Hall Westminster in London, the Palau de la Música Catalana in Barcelona, and St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in New York, each transformed by the glow of thousands of candles into an immersive and unforgettable musical setting.

