Listeso String Quartet

"Candlelight" concerts, with room lit by candles: Holiday favorites, 3:30, 6 & 8:30 pm. $50-$32.

media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover music inspired by the winter and holiday spirit at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone.

Tentative Program

Holiday Medley – Various

Hark the Herald Angels Sing

The First Noël

Deck the Halls

O Holy Night – Adolphe Adam

The Snow is Dancing – Claude Debussy

The Seasons, Op. 37a: – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

I. January. “By the Hearth”

XII. December. “Christmas”

The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 4 RV 297: “Winter” – Vivaldi

The Skaters’ Waltz, Op. 183 (Les Patineurs) – Émile Waldteufel

Greensleeves (What Child is This) – Traditional

Holiday Medley

Joy to the World

Angels We Have Heard on High

Away in a Manger

The Nutcracker, Op. 71 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Miniature Overture

Act I, Scene II: No. 2, “March”

Act II: No. 12d, Divertissement. “Trepak, Russian Dance”

Act II: No. 13, “Waltz of the Flowers”

Act II: No. 14c, Pas de Deux. Variation II, “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”