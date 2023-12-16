Listeso String Quartet

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

"Candlelight" concerts, with room lit by candles: Holiday favorites, 3:30, 6 & 8:30 pm. $50-$32.

media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover music inspired by the winter and holiday spirit at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone.

Tentative Program

Holiday Medley – Various

 Hark the Herald Angels Sing

 The First Noël

 Deck the Halls

O Holy Night – Adolphe Adam

The Snow is Dancing – Claude Debussy

The Seasons, Op. 37a: – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

 I. January. “By the Hearth”

 XII. December. “Christmas”

The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 4 RV 297: “Winter” – Vivaldi

The Skaters’ Waltz, Op. 183 (Les Patineurs) – Émile Waldteufel

Greensleeves (What Child is This) – Traditional

Holiday Medley

 Joy to the World

 Angels We Have Heard on High

 Away in a Manger

The Nutcracker, Op. 71 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

 Miniature Overture

 Act I, Scene II: No. 2, “March”

 Act II: No. 12d, Divertissement. “Trepak, Russian Dance”

 Act II: No. 13, “Waltz of the Flowers”

 Act II: No. 14c, Pas de Deux. Variation II, “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”

Holidays, Music
