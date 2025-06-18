Listeso String Quartet

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Tentative Program

  • 12 Days of Christmas
  • Angels from the Realms of Glory
  • Angels We Have Heard On High
  • Away in a Manger
  • Carol of the Bells
  • Deck the Halls
  • Ding Dong! Merrily on High
  • Do You Hear What I Hear
  • God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
  • Good King Wenceslas
  • Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
  • Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
  • In the Bleak Mid-Winter
  • Joy to the World
  • O Christmas Tree (O Tannenbaum)
  • O Come All Ye Faithful
  • O Holy Night
  • O Little Town of Bethlehem
  • Silent Night
  • The First Noël

