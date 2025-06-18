Listeso String Quartet
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.
Tentative Program
- 12 Days of Christmas
- Angels from the Realms of Glory
- Angels We Have Heard On High
- Away in a Manger
- Carol of the Bells
- Deck the Halls
- Ding Dong! Merrily on High
- Do You Hear What I Hear
- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
- Good King Wenceslas
- Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
- Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
- In the Bleak Mid-Winter
- Joy to the World
- O Christmas Tree (O Tannenbaum)
- O Come All Ye Faithful
- O Holy Night
- O Little Town of Bethlehem
- Silent Night
- The First Noël
Info
