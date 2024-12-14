Listeso String Quartet

"Candlelight" concerts, with room lit by candles: Christmas theme, 6:30 & 8:45 pm, 12/14 & 21. $53-$33.

media release:

This holiday season, Fever’s Candlelight concerts are coming to Janesville and Madison. Throughout December, attendees will be immersed in the magic of Christmas with timeless carols like Silent Night, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and Jingle Bells, along with beloved holiday soundtracks and selections from The Nutcracker. These unforgettable performances by a string quartet will take place at The Venue Janesville, and Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall in Madison, beautifully illuminated by thousands of candles and adorned with festive decorations, creating a truly magical atmosphere.

This experience allows guests to immerse themselves in classical music and celebrate Christmas with family and friends. Additionally, for those seeking a special gift, the concerts are available as official gift cards, which can be purchased on Fever's website or app and redeemed for any Candlelight concert in the US.

Candlelight is a series of original concerts created by Fever with the aim of democratizing access to classical music. This innovative format offers a unique live music experience through a diverse range of programs that cater to all tastes, performed by local musicians in iconic venues, with both the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

Candlelight invites a broader audience, many of whom may have never considered attending a classical music concert. It also connects with the most iconic pieces by great composers, as well as hits by renowned contemporary artists, all interpreted in a fresh and different way.

Tentative Program

O Holy Night – Adolphe Adam

Ma’oz Tzur – Traditional Hanukkah Song

The Snow is Dancing – Claude Debussy

The Seasons, Op. 37a – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

I. January. By the Hearth

XII. December. Christmas

The Skaters Waltz, Op. 183 (Les Patineurs) – Émile Waldteufel

Greensleeves (What Child is This) – Traditional

The Nutcracker, Op. 71 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Miniature Overture

Act I, Scene II: No. 2, March

Act II: No. 12d, Divertissement. Trepak, Russian Dance

Act II: No. 13, Waltz of the Flowers

Act II: No. 14c, Pas de Deux. Variation II, Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy