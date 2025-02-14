Listeso String Quartet

media release: Candlelight®, the series of live concerts produced by Fever, is bringing special shows to celebrate the season of love in Madison. This February, the gentle glow of thousands of candles will illuminate outstanding venues in the city to set the mood for unforgettable musical performances.

Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day with Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special, featuring favorite soundtracks from romantic classics like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Romeo and Juliet, and other heartfelt melodies. Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall will host this intimate concert series, offering a perfect way to express love through music.

Tentative Program