Listeso String Quartet
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Joe Hisaishi at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.
Tentative Program
- Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind - “Kaze no Tani - Opening Theme”
- Laputa: Castle in the Sky - “Kimi wo Nosete - Carrying You”
- My Neighbour Totoro - “Kaze no Toori Michi - Path of the Wind”
- My Neighbour Totoro - “Tonari no Totoro - Main Theme”
- Kiki's Delivery Service - “Umi no Mieru Machi - A Town with an Ocean View”
- Princess Mononoke - “Main Theme”
- Spirited Away - “Inochi no Namae - Name of Life”
- Spirited Away - “Chihiro's Waltz”
- The Tale of Princess Kaguya - “When I Remember This Life”
- Ponyo - “Gake no Ue no Ponyo - Ponyo on the Cliff”
- The Wind Rises - “A Journey (A Dream of Flight)”
- Howl's Moving Castle - “Merry Go Round of Life”
