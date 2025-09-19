Listeso String Quartet

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Joe Hisaishi at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Tentative Program

  • Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind - “Kaze no Tani - Opening Theme”
  • Laputa: Castle in the Sky - “Kimi wo Nosete - Carrying You”
  • My Neighbour Totoro - “Kaze no Toori Michi - Path of the Wind”
  • My Neighbour Totoro - “Tonari no Totoro - Main Theme”
  • Kiki's Delivery Service - “Umi no Mieru Machi - A Town with an Ocean View”
  • Princess Mononoke - “Main Theme”
  • Spirited Away - “Inochi no Namae - Name of Life”
  • Spirited Away - “Chihiro's Waltz”
  • The Tale of Princess Kaguya - “When I Remember This Life”
  • Ponyo - “Gake no Ue no Ponyo - Ponyo on the Cliff”
  • The Wind Rises - “A Journey (A Dream of Flight)”
  • Howl's Moving Castle - “Merry Go Round of Life”

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
