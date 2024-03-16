Listeso String Quartet
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover music inspired by the winter and holiday spirit at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.
Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone.
Tentative songs for the Coldplay-themed program
- “Clocks”
- “My Universe”
- “Speed of Sound”
- “Trouble”
- “Fix You”
- “Paradise”
- “Shiver”
- “Yellow”
- “Something Just Like This”
- “The Scientist”
- “A Sky Full of Stars”