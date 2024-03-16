Listeso String Quartet

Buy Tickets

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover music inspired by the winter and holiday spirit at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone.

Tentative songs for the Coldplay-themed program

  • “Clocks”
  • “My Universe”
  • “Speed of Sound”
  • “Trouble”
  • “Fix You”
  • “Paradise”
  • “Shiver”
  • “Yellow”
  • “Something Just Like This”
  • “The Scientist”
  • “A Sky Full of Stars”

Info

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2024-03-16 20:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2024-03-16 20:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2024-03-16 20:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2024-03-16 20:45:00 ical