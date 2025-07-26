Listeso String Quartet

Buy Tickets

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Tentative Program

  • Here Comes the Sun - The Beatles
  • Blackbird - The Beatles
  • Help! - The Beatles
  • Come Together - The Beatles
  • Yesterday - The Beatles
  • All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
  • Love of My Life - Queen
  • Another One Bites the Dust - Queen
  • I Want to Break Free - Queen
  • We Are the Champions - Queen
  • We Will Rock You - Queen
  • Radio Ga-Ga - Queen
  • Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

Info

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-07-26 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-07-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-07-26 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-07-26 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-07-26 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-07-26 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-07-26 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Listeso String Quartet - 2025-07-26 20:30:00 ical