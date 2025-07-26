Listeso String Quartet
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.
Tentative Program
- Here Comes the Sun - The Beatles
- Blackbird - The Beatles
- Help! - The Beatles
- Come Together - The Beatles
- Yesterday - The Beatles
- All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
- Love of My Life - Queen
- Another One Bites the Dust - Queen
- I Want to Break Free - Queen
- We Are the Champions - Queen
- We Will Rock You - Queen
- Radio Ga-Ga - Queen
- Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
Info
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music