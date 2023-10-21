Listeso String Quartet

"Candlelight" concerts, with room lit by candles: Vivaldi and more, 6:30 & 8:45 pm, 9/22; Taylor Swift tribute, 6 & 8:30 pm, 9/23. $50-$30.

media release: Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, brings the Candlelight Concerts to Madison, Wisconsin, with a series of special performances, kicking off with concerts dedicated to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, a tribute to Taylor Swift’s greatest hits and a program dedicated to Halloween themed soundtracks. This expansion to the region comes on the heels of the experience’s success, having delighted audiences in more than 100 cities worldwide, including Los Angeles, New York, Madrid, Paris, Singapore and Sydney.

The first concerts will see the Lecture Hall in Monona Terrace illuminated by thousands of candles, allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in adapted programs from September 22, inviting a broader audience that might have never considered a classical music concert before to connect with the most iconic pieces of the greatest composers and listen to the top hits of well-known artists in a different way.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people worldwide to enjoy live music candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations illuminated by thousands of candles.

Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical music series with concerts featuring works from the greatest composers, such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin. Now, the ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists like Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks and many more. This multi-sensory experience has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres, such as jazz, soul, opera, flamenco and more.