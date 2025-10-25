Listeso String Quartet
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.
Tentative Program
- Thriller - Michael Jackson
- Funeral March of a Marionette - Charles Gounod
- String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor (Dresden Quartet), Op. 110: II. Allegro Molto - Dmitri Shostakovich
- Tubular Bells (Theme from The Exorcist) - Mike Oldfield
- Stranger Things (Theme) - S U R V I V E
- Beetlejuice (Theme) - Danny Elfman
- The Addams Family (Theme) - Vic Mizzy
- Halloween(Theme) - John Carpenter
- Psycho (Prelude) - Bernard Herrmann
- Ghostbusters (Theme) - Ray Parker Jr.
- Danse Macabre - Camille Saint-Saëns
- Night on Bald Mountain - Modest Mussorgsky
- Der Erlkönig - Franz Schubert
- Medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas - Danny Elfman
- In the Hall of the Mountain King - Edvard Grieg
Info
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music