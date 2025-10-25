Listeso String Quartet

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Madison. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More at Monona Terrace - Lecture Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Tentative Program

  • Thriller - Michael Jackson
  • Funeral March of a Marionette - Charles Gounod
  • String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor (Dresden Quartet), Op. 110: II. Allegro Molto - Dmitri Shostakovich
  • Tubular Bells (Theme from The Exorcist) - Mike Oldfield
  • Stranger Things (Theme) - S U R V I V E
  • Beetlejuice (Theme) - Danny Elfman
  • The Addams Family (Theme) - Vic Mizzy
  • Halloween(Theme) - John Carpenter
  • Psycho (Prelude) - Bernard Herrmann
  • Ghostbusters (Theme) - Ray Parker Jr.
  • Danse Macabre - Camille Saint-Saëns
  • Night on Bald Mountain - Modest Mussorgsky
  • Der Erlkönig - Franz Schubert
  • Medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas - Danny Elfman
  • In the Hall of the Mountain King - Edvard Grieg

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
