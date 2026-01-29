Listeso String Quartet

media release: Candlelight®, the series of live concerts presented by Fever, brings a romantic experience to Madison to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Held at Monona Terrace on February 13, the concert will feature a string quartet performing timeless love songs and iconic film themes, including “Unchained Melody,” “La Vie En Rose,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “My Heart Will Go On,” all reimagined in an intimate candlelit setting.

Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special, now embraced as a new traditional by audiences around the world, is also available in other cities across the region. The series is known for showcasing talented local musicians in distinctive venues, offering a memorable way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and share the experience with loved ones in a breathtaking candlelit atmosphere.

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant. View the FAQs for this event here. Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone. If you would like to book a private concert or buy regular tickets for a large group (+30 people), click here.

Tentative Program

“Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Henry Mancini

“O Mio Babbino Caro” from Gianni Schicchi – Giacomo Puccini

“Méditation” from Thaïs – Jules Massenet

“String Quartet No. 2 in D Major: III. Notturno - Andante” – Alexander Borodin

“Clair de Lune, L.32” – Claude Debussy

“Libertango” – Astor Piazzolla

“Love Theme” from Romeo and Juliet – Nino Rota

“Gabriel's Oboe” from The Mission – Ennio Morricone

“My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic – James Horner and Céline Dion

“Intermezzo” from Cavalleria Rusticana – Pietro Mascagni

“Serenade for Strings in E Minor, Op. 20: II. Larghetto” – Edward Elgar

“Fantasy Overture” from Romeo and Juliet – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

