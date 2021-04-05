ONLINE: Lit Fest

media release: Lit Fest is our annual celebration of culture in literary work and storytelling. This week will be a compilation of workshops put together by our magazines which will invite the campus community to see what happens behind the scenes and invite students to explore the relationship between storytelling and creating content.

As a part of our committee statement for the year, we stand by amplifying BIPOC voices, acknowledging and taking action on the issues that have historically needed to be addressed in the publishing + digital media industry. Our events & activities is created by students, for students.

This year we are pleased to host Chicago rapper, poet & record producer, Noname (only open to the UW community); and Podcast Network CEO & Journalist Juleyka Lantigua-Williams (open to all); in addition to a variety of other events & activities created by our publications.

Schedule below; click links to find registration info as it becomes available:

April 5, 5 pm:Illumination Magazine Zine Workshop WUD Publications' Illumination Magazine will be hosting a zine workshop virtually via Zoom.

April 6, 5 pm: The Dish Magazine: Recipes from Food Activists Tune in on Instagram where The Dish Magazine will be sharing recipes from local food activists, including a demonstration of a recipe!

April 6, 6 pm:EMMIE's Book Club: Citizen by Claudia Rankine Join EMMIE magazine for a discussion about Citizen by Claudia Rankine.

April 7, 7 pm Music, Art & Poetry: A Conversation with Noname Join WUD Publications for a live Q & A with Chicago rapper and poet, Noname.

April 8, 7 pm Erasing Margins: A Conversation with Juleyka Lantigua-Williams Join WUD Publications for a live Q & A with Podcast Network CEO & Journalist Juleyka Lantigua-Williams.

April 9, 5 pm: Souvenirs Magazine: Highlighting Global Movements Zine Launch Souvenirs Magazine will be bringing their touch of travel to the theme of Activism in the Literary Arts with their week long social media campaign and launching a zine today!

April 9, 5 pm: MODA Magazine Lit Fest LookBook WUD Publications' Moda Magazine will be publishing a live Lit Fest LookBook for students to interact with.