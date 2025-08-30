media release: $20ADV / $25DOS (plus fees)

LITFRANK is a rising alt-rock/rap artist blending raw lyricism with explosive energy. With viral hits like “Mojo” and “Hard Times,” he’s built a loyal following online and on the road—recently completing a 25-city national headlining tour. Known for his emotionally charged performances and genre-bending sound, LITFRANK brings an unforgettable live experience.