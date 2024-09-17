LIT Happy Hour

media release: Join Leaders Igniting Transformation for Happy Hour. LIT is a Black and Brown-led independent non-partisan nonprofit. We focus on organizing young people to build independent political power for social, racial, and economic justice.

Black and Brown Voters make the difference. We only have a say if we show up and show out!

Come and join LIT in a city near you and meet other young Black and Brown activists and organizers.

We will have food and drinks on us!

Let's get LIT