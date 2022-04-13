Literacy Network Fundraiser

media release: Have dinner plans for April 13th? How about grabbing a bite from Garver’s Ian's Pizza, where a percentage of your purchases from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 4/13 will be donated to Literacy Network through Ian's Dough-Nation program.

Stop by 3241 Garver Green, or place your order by phone (608-257-9248) or online at ianspizza.com.

Note: You MUST mention Literacy Network, show the cashier the event flyer, or add the code "Literacy" after your last name in your online order for your purchase to count!