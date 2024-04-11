Literacy Network Online Auction

media release: Join us as we celebrate our first 50 years of free adult literacy education and look forward to the future.

Register to participate in the online auction, attend the event, or both!

LET THE BIDDING BEGIN! ONLINE AUCTION: April 11 to April 25

We are excited to offer dozens of wonderful auction items generously donated by local businesses! Auction bidding goes live at 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 11 and ends at 11:00 pm on Thursday, April 25.

Get your bidding number here: https://literacynetwork.schoolauction.net/50thcelebration/register/ticket_sales

CELEBRATE WITH US AT OUR AFTER-DINNER COCKTAIL PARTY!

Thursday, April 25, 7:00 - 9:00 pm

Boardman Clark

﻿1 S. Pinckney St, Suite 410

Madison, WI 53703

Tickets: $50 each

Includes samples of our three signature cocktails (one nonalcoholic), hors d’oeuvres, and a book of student stories

Cash bar available

Social time will be followed by a brief program (Watch for a speaker list announcement soon!)

Registration closes April 18 at 5pm

The Wine Pull Is Back!

Only in person at the event this year! Take a chance on the wine pull. Your $20 will purchase a bottle of wine valued between $16 and $40. Support the cause, take a chance, and enjoy some wine!