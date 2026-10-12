Literary Trivia Night

media release: Put your book knowledge to the test! Gather your team and enjoy an evening of fun and friendly competition answering questions on classic novels, contemporary bestsellers, famous authors, literary characters, and more.

Come early to grab a bite and a drink from Garver Lounge, then settle in with fellow booklovers for a memorable night celebrating all things books in one of Madison's most unique gathering spaces.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams!

1st place: $50 gift certificate to The Book Deal & $50 gift certificate to Garver Lounge

2nd place: $25 gift certificate to The Book Deal & $25 gift certificate to Garver Lounge

3rd place: $10 gift certificate to The Book Deal & 2 drink tickets for Garver Lounge

Registration is free but required. Max 6 people per team. PLEASE REGISTER YOUR TEAM UNDER ONE NAME WITH THE TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE. Register with your Team Name or the team captain's name. Email [email protected] to update details if needed. Registration closes one hour before check in.

Please register your team under one name with the total number of people!

Schedule

5:30–6:15 p.m. Team check-in

6:20 p.m. Welcome, rules, and prizes

6:30–8:00 p.m. Trivia contest