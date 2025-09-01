RSVP for Little Bellas

3:30 pm Mondays, 9/8-10/27, Quarry Ridge Recreation Area, Fitchburg. $240/series. RSVP by 9/1.

media release: This program is an all-girls, mountain bike program held at Quarry Ridge Recreation Area and Seminole. With over 3 miles of spectacular trails, the park is a mountain bikers paradise! And better yet, it's a Little Bellas paradise too!

Our Madison Weekly Program aims to get girls of all abilities either introduced to the sport or help them develop an already present interest. Based around having fun, we play lots of games (on and off the bike), explore and ride trails, and incorporate basic bike skills.

We also use the mountain bike experience to help the girls gain confidence, build camaraderie with other girls on bikes, seek out new adventures, and get outdoors! These are learning skills your daughter can take with her throughout life.

It is a great opportunity for girls looking to try out mountain biking as well as for those who are looking to explore some new trails in their area!

What to Bring: