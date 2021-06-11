Little Big Town, BoDeans

press release: Since the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship in 2016, we’ve been grateful for the incredible support from fans, volunteers and sponsors throughout the Wisconsin community and Midwest region who have embraced our championship’s week-long celebration and made it a premier PGA TOUR Champions event. Most importantly, it’s enabled us to accomplish our primary objective of raising millions of dollars to support local non-profit organizations – more than $7.1 million in our first four years.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and in collaboration with the PGA TOUR Champions, we have made the decision to cancel the American Family Insurance Championship scheduled for May 30-June 7. The cancellation of all events associated with championship week include tournament competition, UW Carbone’s Race for Research, and the concert featuring Little Big Town and the BoDeans.

While we explored, in collaboration with the PGA TOUR, alternative dates in 2020 to execute tournament week, a number of conflicting factors prevented this option. Ultimately, the health and safety of the fans, volunteers, sponsors, players, caddies and the many individuals involved in the preparation and execution of the championship is our top priority.

All golf tournament and concert ticket purchases will remain valid for the June 11-13, 2021 dates. If you are unable to attend the tournament and/or concert June 11-13, 2021, a full ticket refund will be provided. Please complete the ticket refund request form and we will process your refund in a timely manner.

Please contact us at StrickerAmFamFoundation@amfam.com if you have additional questions.

Even without tournament, donations to charities will continue

Despite our disappointment at having to cancel the championship, concert and other tournament week activities, we’re pleased to share its charitable element will continue – and in a significant way. American Family Insurance will be reallocating its tournament title sponsorship investment, along with the combination of financial resources within the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation, to make direct donations to American Family Children’s Hospital and other charitable organizations, including those providing COVID-19 relief.

The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will immediately distribute $2.8 million to charity organizations, including $1 million to the American Family Children’s Hospital/UW Hospitals and $800,000 to southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin non-profit organizations the Foundation supported in 2019. The remaining $1 million will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts in Wisconsin.

Sponsors, golf ticket holders, concert ticket holders, volunteers and run/walk registrants will be contacted directly by the tournament team in the coming days to discuss refund, carryover to 2021 and donation opportunities.

Our plans for 2021

We’re pleased to announce next year’s American Family Insurance Championship week of activities will be held June 5-13, 2021. This includes our concert, which will take place on Friday, June 11, 2021, featuring Little Big Town with opening act BoDeans as originally planned.

We plan to share more stories on how tournament grants are assisting local non-profits with their important work – work that’s become even more essential during these challenging and unprecedented times. We encourage you to keep in touch with us on our championship website and social media channels.

Again, we want to say THANK YOU. In just four short years, the American Family Insurance Championship has become a truly special event for our community and the non-profit organizations it supports. We promise we’ll be back better than ever in 2021! Until then, stay safe, stay well and stay connected to each other.