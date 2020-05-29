ONLINE: Little Brown Bird

Google Calendar - ONLINE: Little Brown Bird - 2020-05-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Little Brown Bird - 2020-05-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Little Brown Bird - 2020-05-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Little Brown Bird - 2020-05-29 10:00:00

press release: There are a LOT of little brown streaky birds that can be tricky to identify. Madison Audubon’s education director Carolyn Byers will share some tricks for IDing sparrows, wrens, and many female birds, often called “Little Brown Jobs.” They're fun, we promise!

All of this will be done on Madison Audubon’s Facebook page as a livestream event. Can’t attend during the live-stream? No worries, we’ll post the link to the recording here after.

Info

Environment, Kids & Family
608-226-0260
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Little Brown Bird - 2020-05-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Little Brown Bird - 2020-05-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Little Brown Bird - 2020-05-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Little Brown Bird - 2020-05-29 10:00:00