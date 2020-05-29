ONLINE: Little Brown Bird

press release: There are a LOT of little brown streaky birds that can be tricky to identify. Madison Audubon’s education director Carolyn Byers will share some tricks for IDing sparrows, wrens, and many female birds, often called “Little Brown Jobs.” They're fun, we promise!

All of this will be done on Madison Audubon’s Facebook page as a livestream event. Can’t attend during the live-stream? No worries, we’ll post the link to the recording here after.