Little John's Kitchens Open House

media release: Learn how this nationally recognized restaurant turns food excess into food access and get an inside look into the highly anticipated "Pay-What-You-Can" restaurant, Little John's Kitchens.

Little John’s Kitchens was founded by Fitchburg, Wisconsin’s favorite chef, family man, community advocate and small business owner, Chef Dave Heide. With all three of his family owned restaurants named after his children, Chef Dave Heide’s youngest boy, John, inspired the birth of the social impact based community kitchen with the mission to increase access to healthy chef-quality meals to underserved communities while also reducing food waste. The innovative organization also uses their social enterprise model to help equip military veterans with valuable culinary training, mental health programs and more. Little John’s provided 140,000 quality meals into the community while rescuing over 47 tons of food since October 2020.

For more info, email Jennifer at hello@littlejohnskitchens.org.