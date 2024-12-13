media release: Come with us on the Little Matchstick Girl's Christmas Eve journey and find a lost necklace, see flames dance, and shooting stars fly!

Excellent dancing highlights original choreography by Central Midwest Ballet faculty members in this family friendly adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic. The narrator guides the audience through this traditional tale. It's a perfect fit for a new-to-ballet audience member of any age.

Friday, December 13 | 7:00pm

Saturday, December 14 | 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, December 15 | 2:00pm

Presented by One Community Bank

Adult: $23

Children 12 and under: $17

Video Ticket: $25

Sponsored by: Resonant Capital &The Wisconsin Arts Board