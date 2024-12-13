The Little Matchstick Girl
Oregon High School 456 N. Perry Pkwy., Oregon, Wisconsin
media release: Come with us on the Little Matchstick Girl's Christmas Eve journey and find a lost necklace, see flames dance, and shooting stars fly!
Excellent dancing highlights original choreography by Central Midwest Ballet faculty members in this family friendly adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic. The narrator guides the audience through this traditional tale. It's a perfect fit for a new-to-ballet audience member of any age.
Friday, December 13 | 7:00pm
Saturday, December 14 | 2:00 & 7:00pm
Sunday, December 15 | 2:00pm
Presented by One Community Bank
Adult: $23
Children 12 and under: $17
Video Ticket: $25
Sponsored by: Resonant Capital &The Wisconsin Arts Board