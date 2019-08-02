× Expand Beau Meyer Photography Ariel (Leah Meyer) and Sebastian (Leo Saron), during rehearsals for the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.

press release: Thirty years ago, audiences around the world fell in love with Disney’s classic tale of a young mermaid who longs to be human and live in the world above. And, now audiences get the chance to experience the story in a whole new way when the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. August 2, 3 and 4 at the Cardinal Heights Theatre, located in Sun Prairie’s Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.

Part of Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s popular children’s theatre program, this production is theatre for children by children. Over 50 kids from Sun Prairie and its surrounding communities are involved in bringing this production to life. The cast features students who are entering grades 3 to 9 in the fall. While mentored and led by a team of adult volunteers, most of the action backstage and a good portion of the choreography is managed by students entering grades 10 to 12. It’s a great way for older students to mentor younger actors and get experience in the behind-the-scenes, technical aspects of producing a show.

Adapted from Disney’s Broadway production and the classic motion picture, the musical brings the underwater kingdom to life in a way not typical of most stage shows. Instead of big set pieces, the actors in the sea chorus will create the environments using imaginative staging and choreography. In one scene, the actors may create the waves. In another, they may reconfigure themselves to create an underwater grotto.

First produced by Disney as an animated film in 1989, The Little Mermaid is the tale of Ariel, a young mermaid who goes through the struggles, lessons, and joys of being in love. Obsessed with “human stuff,” Ariel finds herself in love with a human after saving him from drowning. Desperate, she makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula and trades her voice for a pair of legs. To live happily ever after, Ariel must get her true love to kiss her before sunset on the third day or else she will belong to the sea witch for eternity.

Performances of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. are August 2 at 7 p.m., August 3 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., and August 4 at 2 p.m. the theatre in the Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.sunprairiecivictheater.com or at The Piano Gal on Main Street in downtown Sun Prairie. Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the door prior to the performance. Cost is $8. All seats are general admission.

The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is a community of volunteers sharing their time and talent to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theatre on stage, backstage and in the audience. The Sun Praire Civic Theatre’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.