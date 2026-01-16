Little Miss Nasty, GG Magree, Mimi Barks

Presented by Midwest Mix-Up.

media release:

Little Miss Nasty - Dead Dollz Tour 2026 at The Annex!

Little Miss Nasty are the seductive global icons of dark performance art and rebellious burlesque. The LMN show is a sensually charged experience full of empowerment, eroticism and other worldliness. A decadent and electrifying spectacle of dancers, performers and visuals. Pure sensory overload set to artfully curated music encompassing rock, metal, edm and dark hip hop. Little Miss Nasty are the world famous innovators and iconic pioneers of this genre.

Little Miss Nasty brings forth a professionally choreographed Las Vegas production show featuring some of the entertainment industry’s most talented and beautiful female dancers, aerialists, vocalists and contortionists. The show is full of over-the-top visuals and blazingly cool music from Korn, NIN, Apashe, RATM, Slipknot, Chelsea Wolf, IC3PEAK, Rob Zombie and others along with surprises that leave jaws on the floor and memories fired up.