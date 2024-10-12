media release: Little Monsters is the Midwest’s Ultimate Tribute to Mother Monster! Cynthia Starich and her Supersonic Live Band, along with award winning dancers and replica costumes and props, will keep you dancing all night long! Since their debut performance at Summerfest ’21, The Little Monsters Tribute to Lady Gaga have been taking the Midwest by storm playing music venues, casinos, resorts & festivals, leaving Lady Gaga fans better known as “Little Monsters” with their paws up!!